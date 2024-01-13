en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

PML-N’s Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 am EST
PML-N’s Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad

Former opposition leader in the National Assembly and prominent member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Raja Riaz, has withdrawn his nomination papers for the forthcoming general elections. A well-regarded figure within the political landscape of Faisalabad, Riaz had initially submitted his nomination for the NA-104 (Faisalabad-X) constituency, but later decided against contesting the seat.

The Withdrawal

In a surprising turn of events, Raja Riaz chose to retract his nomination, sparking discussions about the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections. Riaz asserted that his decision did not stem from any internal disputes or seat adjustments with other parties. He underscored the PML-N’s commitment to the people of Pakistan and its aspiration to serve their best interests.

No Arrests Following Nomination Submission

Riaz, in his media interactions, was keen to dispel any misconceptions about the nomination process leading to arrests. He pointed out that a total of 22 candidates for NA-104 had successfully filed their papers without encountering any legal complications. His comments effectively quashed rumours suggesting otherwise, reinforcing the transparency of the electoral process.

Extension for Election Symbols Allotment

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced an extension for the allotment of election symbols to political parties contesting in the 2024 general elections. This decision was presumably made to accommodate potential last-minute changes and ensure a smooth election process. The news, along with Riaz’s withdrawal, has added a new dimension to the unfolding electoral narrative in Pakistan.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 hour ago
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
For decades, Mariska Hargitay has been a beacon of strength on the small screen as Lieutenant Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’. Yet, it was during a recent cover shoot for PEOPLE magazine where the esteemed actress showcased her off-screen persona, passionately singing along to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’, a robust anthem
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
Breaking the Money Taboo: Enhancing Personal Growth through Financial Discussions
2 hours ago
Breaking the Money Taboo: Enhancing Personal Growth through Financial Discussions
Fabulous Forties: Sacramento's Affluent Enclave Witnesses Real Estate Boom
2 hours ago
Fabulous Forties: Sacramento's Affluent Enclave Witnesses Real Estate Boom
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
1 hour ago
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
Billionaire Robert Pera's Mega Mansion Sparks Controversy on Star Island
1 hour ago
Billionaire Robert Pera's Mega Mansion Sparks Controversy on Star Island
Ten Mile Community Fights for Heritage Preservation Amidst Development Threats
1 hour ago
Ten Mile Community Fights for Heritage Preservation Amidst Development Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
1 min
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
3 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
4 mins
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
5 mins
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
6 mins
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
7 mins
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
7 mins
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
8 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
8 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
14 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app