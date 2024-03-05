PM Modi to Address Mahatari Vandan Yojana Beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh, Over 70 Lakh Women to Benefit

On the eve of International Women's Day 2024, a groundbreaking initiative is set to change the lives of over 70 lakh women in Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant move, will directly connect online to address and interact with the beneficiaries of the Mahatari Vandan Scheme (MVS), a program designed to empower married women above the age of 21 with financial assistance. This innovative approach, spearheaded by the government, aims to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of women to society, while also taking a firm stand against child marriage in the state.

Empowering Women through Direct Benefit Transfer

The Mahatari Vandan Yojana, launched with the vision of supporting and empowering married women, has marked its beginning on March 1, 2024. Under this scheme, eligible women are granted a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000, culminating in an annual benefit of Rs 12,000. This initiative, primarily managed by the Women and Child Development Department, not only aids in the economic upliftment of women but also aims to eradicate child marriages, promoting a more equitable society.

Statewide Celebrations and Initiatives

In a grand display of solidarity and celebration, the Mahatari Vandan Sammelan will be organized across all district headquarters, block headquarters, and urban areas, including the state capital, Raipur. Scheduled for March 07 at 11 am, this conference will not only feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address but will also see Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai actively participating, marking a significant step towards the scheme's implementation. This event is poised to be a platform for cultural exchange, awareness, and engagement, with stalls showcasing products from women self-help groups and information on various departmental schemes.

Combating Child Marriage

A pivotal aspect of this initiative is the launch of a campaign aimed at eradicating child marriage in Chhattisgarh. This campaign underscores the state's commitment to ensuring a safe and progressive environment for all women. By integrating such a critical social cause with the celebration of International Women's Day, the government sends a powerful message about its dedication to women's empowerment and societal welfare.

This comprehensive approach, combining financial assistance with a strong stand against child marriage, showcases the government's multifaceted strategy in tackling issues that affect women's lives.