PM Modi Kickstarts Mega Infrastructure Drive: 15 Airports, 5 Highways Nationwide

On a landmark day for India's infrastructural development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of ambitious projects across the nation, setting a new precedent in the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic growth. Initiatives worth over Rs 34,000 crore, encompassing 15 new airports and significant upgrades to five national highways, were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid, marking a significant leap forward in India's journey towards modernization and global competitiveness.

Bridging Skies: A Leap Towards Enhanced Air Connectivity

In a move poised to revolutionize air travel within the country, PM Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new Terminal Buildings designed to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity. These projects, distributed across strategic locations, aim not only to improve air travel accessibility for citizens but also to stimulate local economies by boosting tourism and trade. The centerpiece of this aviation expansion is the new terminal in Delhi, expected to accommodate an additional 95 lakh passengers per annum, thereby easing congestion and streamlining operations in one of the nation's busiest air hubs.

Paving Pathways: Highways to Prosperity

Complementing the aviation sector's growth, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation for five major national highways. These highways promise to accelerate regional development by improving connectivity between key economic zones, thereby facilitating smoother transportation of goods and services across the country. This initiative is part of a broader vision to create a robust infrastructure network that supports India's aspirations of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

More Than Just Infrastructure

While the primary focus of these initiatives is on physical infrastructure, the underlying goal extends to fostering social and economic upliftment. Addressing the assembled audience, Modi underscored the transformative impact of these projects on rural infrastructure, fair pricing for agricultural produce, and the resolution of longstanding grievances among sugarcane farmers. Highlighting the government's commitment to honest governance, he emphasized the role of these projects in empowering the youth through educational initiatives and creating a more inclusive economy.