PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant journey to Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli, marking the commencement of development projects worth over Rs 19,850 crore. This momentous visit saw the Prime Minister lay the foundation stone for several projects spanning aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors.

Modi’s Welcome and Inaugurations

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other senior government officials. A notable event during his visit was the inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirapalli airport. Built at a cost exceeding Rs 1100 crore, this state-of-the-art facility is equipped to serve over 44 lakh passengers annually and approximately 3,500 during peak hours.

Modi at Bharathidasan University

The Prime Minister graced the 38th convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University as the chief guest, presenting awards to 1528 students. The ceremony was marked by a special address by Modi, further enriching the significance of the event.

Future Plans and Political Developments

Following this landmark visit, the Prime Minister is slated to initiate development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Lakshadweep.