en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant journey to Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli, marking the commencement of development projects worth over Rs 19,850 crore. This momentous visit saw the Prime Minister lay the foundation stone for several projects spanning aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors.

Modi’s Welcome and Inaugurations

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other senior government officials. A notable event during his visit was the inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirapalli airport. Built at a cost exceeding Rs 1100 crore, this state-of-the-art facility is equipped to serve over 44 lakh passengers annually and approximately 3,500 during peak hours.

Modi at Bharathidasan University

The Prime Minister graced the 38th convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University as the chief guest, presenting awards to 1528 students. The ceremony was marked by a special address by Modi, further enriching the significance of the event.

Future Plans and Political Developments

Following this landmark visit, the Prime Minister is slated to initiate development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Lakshadweep. In parallel political developments, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President K Taraka Rama Rao commenced the New Year on a high note, setting an inspiring example. In Andhra Pradesh, ministers and officials extended their New Year greetings to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In Karnataka, the inaugural special train from Malda Town to SMVT Bengaluru, flagged off by Modi, arrived in the city, greeted by BJP Lok Sabha Member PC Mohan and MLC A Devegowda. Concurrently, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government for engaging in ‘hate politics’.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jason Whitlock's Controversial Social Media Incident Raises Questions on Digital Ads

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years

By Momen Zellmi

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations ...
@BNN Newsroom · 1 min
Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations ...
heart comment 0
For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition – No Sleeping Allowed

By Mazhar Abbas

For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition - No Sleeping Allowed
Swift Paramedic Response for Unconscious Burn Victim Raises Safety Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Swift Paramedic Response for Unconscious Burn Victim Raises Safety Concerns
£120 Million St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light

By BNN Correspondents

£120 Million St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light
CNN Invites Global Participation in New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

CNN Invites Global Participation in New Year's Eve Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
1 min
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
2 mins
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
2 mins
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
2 mins
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
3 mins
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
4 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
4 mins
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack
4 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
44 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app