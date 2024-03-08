PM Modi Inaugurates First National Creators Award: A Celebration of Diverse Talents

On March 8, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by presenting the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in recognizing India's diverse pool of talent. Aimed at fostering creativity to drive societal change, the award ceremony saw an impressive array of winners across various categories, highlighting innovation, storytelling, environmental advocacy, and more.

Spotlight on Winners: From Storytellers to Tech Innovators

The award ceremony brought to the fore individuals and creators who have made a mark in their respective fields through creativity and innovation. Among the notable winners were Abhi and Niyu, who received the 'New India Champion' award for their engaging way of presenting facts to keep their audience hooked. Keerthika Govindhasamy, known as Keerthi History, was honored with the 'Best Storyteller Award,' and Ranveer Allahbadia was named 'Disruptor of the Year' for his contributions towards creating awareness on sleep deprivation. Pankti Pandey, an ex-scientist from ISRO, was awarded the 'Green Champion Award' for her efforts in promoting environmental sustainability through Mission LiFE. The ceremony also recognized the importance of cultural preservation with Maithili Thakur receiving the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year' award for her contributions to folk music.

Embracing Technology and Innovation for a Brighter Future

The National Creators Award also highlighted the significant role of technology and innovation in shaping the future. Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, won the 'Tech Creator Award,' attributing his success to the Digital India initiative. This emphasis on democratizing technology underscores the importance of accessible technological solutions for all. The awards not only celebrated individual achievements but also underscored the collective movement towards leveraging creativity for societal progress.

Driving Positive Change Through Creativity

The inaugural National Creators Award ceremony was not just a celebration of achievements but also a call to action for using creativity as a catalyst for positive change. With over 1,50,000 nominations and approximately 1 million votes cast, the event highlighted the vast potential and reach of creative minds across the nation. The winners, each in their unique way, demonstrated the power of innovation, storytelling, and technology in driving forward the agenda of a New India.

This landmark event sets a precedent for recognizing and celebrating the contributions of creative individuals towards societal development and change. As India continues to embrace and nurture talent across various domains, the National Creators Award serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging more individuals to come forward with their innovative ideas and projects. The future indeed looks promising as creativity and innovation become the key drivers of progress and change in the nation.