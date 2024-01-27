PM Modi Highlights 'Elixir Generation' at NCC Rally in Delhi

On a day steeped in symbolism and national pride, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Prime Minister's Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The event, held on January 27, was a showcase of cultural amalgamation and youthful energy, with a special focus on the 'Amrit Peedhi' or the 'Elixir Generation'. It was an apt recognition of the country's youth, who are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but active contributors to India's development narrative today.

Amrit Kaal Ki NCC: A Cultural Tribute to the Elixir Generation

The cultural program, 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC', took center stage at the rally, offering a vibrant tribute to the Elixir Generation, a term that signifies the empowered youth of India. Over 2,200 NCC cadets from India and 24 foreign countries joined in this grand display of unity and strength. Adding to the diversity, more than 400 Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages and over 100 women from various self-help groups also marked their presence at the rally.

A March Past Reverberating with Patriotism

During the march past, a cadet recited a poem initially read by PM Modi at the Red Fort, creating a ripple of resonance among the attendees. The Prime Minister, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, responded with applause, underscoring the collective sentiment of service to the nation. The poem, a stirring call to national duty, encapsulated a key message from Modi's Red Fort speech.

Continuing Engagement with the Youth

The Prime Minister's attendance at the NCC rally follows his interaction on January 24 with NCC cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and performers who participated in the Republic Day program. These engagements echo Modi's consistent emphasis on the importance of youth in shaping India's future. He has often spoken about the next 25 years being crucial for the country's development, with a clear vision of India emerging as a developed nation by 2047.