PM Modi Empowers Women with Drones at Sashakt Nari Viksit Bharat Event, Disburses Loan to SHGs

On March 11, 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will grace the Sashakt Nari – Viksit Bharat programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi, marking a significant step towards women's empowerment and agricultural innovation. This event will showcase agricultural drone demonstrations by the 'Namo Drone Didis,' a group of female drone pilots from across India, emphasizing the government's commitment to integrating technology with traditional farming practices. Additionally, PM Modi will distribute drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis and felicitate successful Lakhpati Didis, symbolizing the pivotal role of women in India's rural economy.

Empowering Rural Women through Technology

The programme serves as a platform for launching the Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives, aimed at fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. By handing over drones to 1,000 women and recognizing the achievements of Lakhpati Didis, the event underscores the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance agricultural productivity and uplift women's status in society.

Financial Inclusion and Support

In a significant move towards financial inclusion, Prime Minister Modi will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidized interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps. Furthermore, about Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated as Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs, demonstrating the government's dedication to strengthening the financial backbone of rural communities and promoting self-reliance among women.

Cultural Integration and Nationwide Participation

The event's backdrop was the historic Purana Quila in Delhi, which vibrated with artistic energy during the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Artist Workshop on March 10, 2024. Over 15,000 artists participated in person, with more than 50,000 engaging virtually, to share their visions for a developed India by 2047. Esteemed ministers, including Sh Piyush Goyal and Dr S. Jaishankar, attended, encouraging artists and underscoring the role of cultural integration in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Sashakt Nari – Viksit Bharat programme, coupled with the distribution of drones and financial aids to SHGs, heralds a new era of women's empowerment and technological advancement in agriculture. By integrating technology, financial support, and cultural initiatives, the government aims to build a resilient and self-reliant rural India, where women lead the charge towards development and prosperity. This event not only celebrates the achievements of rural women but also lays the groundwork for a future where technology and tradition coalesce to create sustainable growth and development.