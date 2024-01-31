PLK Communities Expands Factory 52 with Strategic Acquisition

In a significant move towards urban development, PLK Communities, the principal owner of Factory 52 in Norwood, has recently purchased the neighboring property that previously belonged to the Multi-Color Corporation. This strategic acquisition is set to nearly double the expanse of Factory 52, infusing an additional nine acres into the existing development and escalating its total size to a substantial 30 acres.

Factory 52 is a thriving multi-use complex that houses a variety of businesses, culinary establishments, and an apartment complex. With the recent expansion, PLK Communities intends to bolster the success of Factory 52 by creating more job opportunities and augmenting housing options for the local community. While the exact timeline for the construction of the expansion remains undisclosed, the anticipation for the same is palpable.

Preserving History, Building the Future

As part of this expansion, the developer plans to add a diverse mix of apartments, restaurants, and retail stores. A minimum of 150 residential units is planned for the former label printing factory. In a nod to the location's rich industrial history, efforts are being made to preserve as much of the original factory as possible. The main building of the former factory is poised for a transformation into residential units.

With the expansion, it is expected that there will be a significant increase in traffic. To accommodate this, the developer is planning to establish a new entrance off Robertson Avenue. This move is a clear reflection of the continued investment in the growth and development of the Norwood area, holding the promise of a boost in economic activity and an enhancement of community amenities.