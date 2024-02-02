Plattsburgh's First Black Mayor, Chris Rosenquest, Opts Out of Re-election

In a move that sent ripples through the political landscape of Plattsburgh, Mayor Chris Rosenquest, the city's first Black mayor, has announced he will not seek re-election in the upcoming term. This announcement was made at the North Country Chamber of Commerce State of the City, Town, and County breakfast, held at the Butcher Block. Citing a desire to devote more time to his family, particularly his six-year-old son, Rosenquest's decision brings an end to his tenure that was marked with significant accomplishments and challenges.

Legacy of Achievements and Setbacks

During his time in office, Mayor Rosenquest took on several major projects and initiatives. He was instrumental in resolving long-standing legal disputes between the city and the town of Plattsburgh. His administration also oversaw the demolition of the Crete Memorial Civic Center and initiated a complete overhaul of Margaret Street, a significant artery in the downtown area. These efforts have left an indelible mark on the city's landscape, demonstrating a commitment to progress and development.

However, Rosenquest's term was not without its share of controversies and setbacks. His administration faced obstacles when it attempted to secure an appointment for an external candidate as the chief of police in 2021. Additionally, his proposed sale of a waterfront property to a hotel developer failed to gain the necessary approval, marking a significant setback in his development plans.

Political Landscape Post-Rosenquest

With Rosenquest's decision not to seek re-election, Plattsburgh is now poised to elect its fourth mayor in as many terms this coming November. This ongoing shift in leadership presents both challenges and opportunities for the city. It remains to be seen who will step up to fill the shoes of Rosenquest and how they will navigate the city's complex political and social landscape.

Rosenquest's Final Year in Office

Despite his decision to step down, Rosenquest remains committed to serving Plattsburgh in his final year in office. With several ongoing projects and initiatives, the outgoing mayor has expressed his intention to focus on completing these undertakings before the end of his term. While his tenure may have been marked by both triumphs and trials, there is no doubt that Mayor Rosenquest's legacy will continue to shape the city of Plattsburgh for years to come.