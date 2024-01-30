Plans for Key Worker Housing at Le Bordage Seath Scrapped in Favor of Superior Sites

The Policy & Resources Committee has made a prominent decision to withdraw the proposed plan for key worker housing at Le Bordage Seath. The primary reason behind this resolution is the unlikelihood of the application's success, combined with significant progress on other pertinent housing sites near the Princess Elizabeth Hospital. The committee remains committed to spearheading additional key worker housing options.

Shelving the Controversial Plan

The contentious scheme to construct residences for health staff on an agricultural plot within the Princess Elizabeth Hospital's premises has been shelved in favor of superior sites. These alternatives include Les Oberlands, the former CI Tyres site, and the erstwhile Braye Lodge Hotel. The newly formed Policy Resources Committee firmly believes that these sites offer a more practical alternative to the original plan at Le Bordage Seath.

Public Opposition and Housing Needs

This decision was influenced by considerable public opposition and the overarching need for more housing options. The committee has pledged to collaborate closely with the Health & Social Care Committee (HSC) to explore alternative solutions for key worker housing delivery as swiftly as possible.

Finding Suitable Alternatives

The senior committee's president, Lyndon Trott, has cancelled plans to develop Le Bordage Seath for key worker housing, citing the availability of better sites. The need for more housing, especially for health professionals, remains a significant priority. Deputy Trott remains committed to working with the HSC to explore other practical options and lauds the progress made on other developments near the hospital.