BNN Newsroom

Pitkin County Hikes Landfill Fee to Boost Recycling Efforts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
In a move to bolster recycling efforts, Pitkin County has announced a substantial increase in the fee for unsorted construction and demolition (C&D) materials dumped at the local landfill. The fee, which was previously $203.25 per ton, has now been raised to $245 per ton.

Rationale Behind the Fee Hike

The 20.5% increase in fees is a strategic move designed to incentivize property owners to recycle more materials from their construction and demolition projects. The rationale is simple: by sorting and salvaging recyclable materials, contractors can avoid the hefty unsorted materials fee and instead pay a significantly lower fee of $107 per ton for sorted materials. This measure is expected to serve as a deterrent, nudging contractors towards more sustainable practices.

Impact of the New Fee Structure

Despite the increase in unsorted materials fees, the overall volume of construction-related debris rose by 7.8% in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, a closer look at the data reveals a promising trend – the proportion of unsorted loads decreased from 66% in 2022 to 53% in 2023. This suggests that the increased fee is indeed making a positive impact, steering contractors towards more diversion and recycling efforts.

Legislation and Future Plans

In 2020, the county had passed legislation requiring contractors to pay a recycling deposit, which is refundable if they meet certain recycling thresholds. However, it’s worth noting that this regulation applies only to unincorporated areas of the county, leaving out municipalities such as Aspen and Snowmass Village. Commissioner Patti Clapper has voiced the need for these municipalities to adopt similar mandates to propel recycling efforts. Additionally, a substantial expansion project for the landfill is on the horizon, estimated at a cost of $5.5 million for its first phase. This project, slated to begin in 2025, is expected to extend the landfill’s operational life by 70 to 80 years, offering a long-term solution for waste management in the county.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

