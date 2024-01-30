Pioneering Study Unveils Single-Molecule Protein Synthesis Visualization

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have unveiled a novel technique to observe the process of cell-free protein synthesis on DNA at a single-molecule resolution. The method employs the surface immobilization of fluorescently labeled DNA molecules and a cutting-edge technology known as total internal reflection microscopy (TIRFM). The Escherichia coli lysate was utilized as a resource to produce genetically encoded proteins, which were subsequently visualized with a far-red fluorogenic dye, MaP655 Halo.

Decoding the Process of Protein Synthesis

This dye exhibits a remarkable property—it reacts rapidly with nascent HaloTag (HT) proteins to enhance fluorescence by a staggering 1,000 fold. By fusing the ht gene to C-terminal protein extensions of varying lengths, the researchers could control the residence time of nascent HT proteins on a gene during the synthesis process. It was observed that the number of HT expression spots fluctuated with transcript length, hitting a peak with a 1980 nucleotide transcript, halving at around 862 nt, and plummeting to background levels below 730 nt.

Understanding the Accumulation of Nascent Proteins on DNA

The study delved deeper into the phenomenon of nascent proteins accumulating on DNA, suggesting that it could stem from a transcription-driven mechanism. This mechanism involves RNAPs translocating through the DNA strands, leading to supercoiling that impacts transcription initiation and elongation rates. The dynamics of proteins emerging from the DNA were scrutinized using autocorrelation functions, with the study uncovering evidence of burst-like promoter activity.

Designing DNA Nanodevices to Regulate Gene Expression

Moreover, the researchers embarked on the creation of DNA nanodevices to regulate gene expression through feedback mechanisms on the same DNA molecule. They showcased localized regulation using the CI repressor from the lambda bacteriophage, and a positive expression cascade with the T7 bacteriophage RNAP. Remarkably, the proximity of nascent T7 RNAP synthesis significantly boosted downstream gene expression. These findings could provide valuable insights for the design of synthetic gene circuits and enhance our understanding of the mechanics of gene expression.

The study charts a new territory in the realm of nanobiotechnology and holds promising implications for artificial cell design. The ability to visualize protein synthesis on DNA at single-molecule resolution could revolutionize our understanding of genetic circuits and empower scientists with the capability to design and manipulate these circuits with unprecedented precision.