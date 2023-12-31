‘Pink Cocaine’ Hits Cape Town: New High-Potency Drug Causes Alarm

In a startling discovery, the Grassy Park police force, Cape Town, seized a new drug known as ‘Pink Cocaine’ or ‘Tusi.’ This luxury drug, believed to be a cocaine variant originally manufactured in Spain, is causing waves of concern among local authorities.

‘Tusi’: The New Player on the Block

Typically pink in color and sometimes carrying a strawberry scent, ‘Tusi’ is considered a cocktail of several cheaper drugs. This concoction is reportedly aimed at affluent cocaine users due to its high potency and distinct hue. Each packet of ‘Tusi’ is being sold at a staggering price ranging from R800 to R1000, signaling its entry into the luxury narcotics market.

First Encounter with ‘Pink Cocaine’

Based on a community tip-off, Colonel Dawood Laing, the station commander of the Grassy Park police, led a raid on a residence. The operation resulted in the apprehension of a 28-year-old suspect found in possession of ten packets of ‘Tusi’ and a sum of R500 in cash. This bust marked the first known appearance of ‘Tusi’ in Cape Town, adding a new dimension to the city’s drug problem.

Next Steps and Warnings

The suspect, hitherto unknown to the police, has been detained and is expected to face drug dealing charges in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Authorities are vehemently opposing any bail application. In response to this emergent threat, the police are ramping up efforts to identify the suppliers of ‘Tusi’ and are seeking public assistance in their investigation. As a precautionary measure, they have also issued a warning for parents to remain vigilant and cautious with their children’s money, in an attempt to prevent the spread of this dangerous narcotic.