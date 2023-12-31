en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

‘Pink Cocaine’ Hits Cape Town: New High-Potency Drug Causes Alarm

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:26 am EST
‘Pink Cocaine’ Hits Cape Town: New High-Potency Drug Causes Alarm

In a startling discovery, the Grassy Park police force, Cape Town, seized a new drug known as ‘Pink Cocaine’ or ‘Tusi.’ This luxury drug, believed to be a cocaine variant originally manufactured in Spain, is causing waves of concern among local authorities.

‘Tusi’: The New Player on the Block

Typically pink in color and sometimes carrying a strawberry scent, ‘Tusi’ is considered a cocktail of several cheaper drugs. This concoction is reportedly aimed at affluent cocaine users due to its high potency and distinct hue. Each packet of ‘Tusi’ is being sold at a staggering price ranging from R800 to R1000, signaling its entry into the luxury narcotics market.

First Encounter with ‘Pink Cocaine’

Based on a community tip-off, Colonel Dawood Laing, the station commander of the Grassy Park police, led a raid on a residence. The operation resulted in the apprehension of a 28-year-old suspect found in possession of ten packets of ‘Tusi’ and a sum of R500 in cash. This bust marked the first known appearance of ‘Tusi’ in Cape Town, adding a new dimension to the city’s drug problem.

Next Steps and Warnings

The suspect, hitherto unknown to the police, has been detained and is expected to face drug dealing charges in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Authorities are vehemently opposing any bail application. In response to this emergent threat, the police are ramping up efforts to identify the suppliers of ‘Tusi’ and are seeking public assistance in their investigation. As a precautionary measure, they have also issued a warning for parents to remain vigilant and cautious with their children’s money, in an attempt to prevent the spread of this dangerous narcotic.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dalit Woman Burned for Protesting Harassment: A Harrowing Incident in Uttar Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Results for December 30 Lotto, Lotto Plus, and Powerball Draws Announced

By Safak Costu

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year of Peaks and Troughs in Space Exploration

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks De ...
@BNN Newsroom · 1 min
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks De ...
heart comment 0
Off-Duty Greensboro Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty

By BNN Correspondents

Off-Duty Greensboro Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty
61-hour Dry Spell in Texas: Longstanding Alcohol Law Closes Liquor Stores for New Year

By Salman Akhtar

61-hour Dry Spell in Texas: Longstanding Alcohol Law Closes Liquor Stores for New Year
JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

By BNN Correspondents

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted
Survivor Champion Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Introduces Partner Mae Martin

By BNN Correspondents

Survivor Champion Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Introduces Partner Mae Martin
Latest Headlines
World News
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
49 seconds
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness
2 mins
BJP Critiques Karnataka Government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' Scheme, Sparks Debate on Welfare Effectiveness
Just Blaze: From Math Prodigy to Premier Beatmaker
3 mins
Just Blaze: From Math Prodigy to Premier Beatmaker
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
4 mins
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
4 mins
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
4 mins
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
4 mins
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
5 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
5 mins
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
11 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
13 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
21 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app