Piaget Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Polo 79 Watch and New Retail Concept

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweller, Piaget, has unveiled the Polo 79 watch and a novel retail concept. The Polo 79 watch, a modernized reincarnation of the original 1979 model, brings to the fore a perfect blend of timeless elegance and contemporary design. With its 18-karat gold construction, an enlarged 38mm size, and an ultra-thin 1200P1 in-house self-winding calibre, this watch stands as a testament to Piaget's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

Steering Piaget through Changing Times

Under the leadership of CEO Benjamin Comar, who has been at the helm since 2021, Piaget is focusing on weaving compelling narratives and fostering brand authenticity. This strategic shift has stimulated increased engagement rates and a renewed interest in vintage pieces. As per Morgan Stanley's reports, Piaget has seen a significant rebound in its turnover and sales since the rough waters of 2020.

Embracing Dual Identity, Expanding Horizons

Despite the rising costs, Piaget remains steadfast in its dual role as both a watchmaker and a jeweller. The brand has no plans to relinquish its entry-level offerings, ensuring a broad spectrum of customer appeal. Piaget is poised to tap into diverse markets, including the United States, Europe, Australia, Scandinavia, and South Asia, with a particular emphasis on Thailand, Vietnam, and India.

Refreshing Global Retail Network

As part of its global expansion strategy, Piaget is revitalizing its retail network. The company recently debuted a new store design in Taipei, which accentuates the brand's unique identity and rich heritage. Additionally, Piaget plans to open its high jewelry collection to the public in Paris, a move that underscores the importance of luxury craftsmanship—a facet of the industry that has seen a surge in interest amid the COVID-19 pandemic.