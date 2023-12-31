Physical Media in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

In an era where the digital reigns supreme, the survival and resurgence of physical media in 2023 presented a captivating narrative of nostalgia, permanence, and quality. Major retailers like Best Buy and Target navigated a complex terrain of reduced or ceased sales of physical media. Yet, amidst these challenges, certain releases such as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ on 4K Ultra HD disc attained widespread popularity, underscoring the enduring appeal of tangible media.

The Appeal of Physical Media

Despite the convenience of streaming services, their volatile catalogs often leave users longing for permanence. Owning physical copies of movies ensures permanent access to titles, a unique advantage that resonates with movie enthusiasts. This year, Vinegar Syndrome, a boutique label, released numerous remarkable titles, with ‘Road House’ being a standout. This release featured a 4K restoration and exclusive interviews, encapsulating the allure of physical media.

Paramount Home Video: Upholding the Legacy

Paramount Home Video continued its legacy by releasing a variety of catalog titles in 4K. They collaborated with other companies to release special editions, such as ‘eXistenZ’ with Vinegar Syndrome and ‘Days of Heaven’ in 4K with Criterion. One of the year’s highlights was the ‘Paramount Scares’ box set, which included classics and a secret exclusive movie, ‘Sweeney Todd’, rekindling the thrill of physical collections.

Noteworthy Releases & Collaborations

Shout Factory commemorated the 60th anniversary of the JFK assassination with a special edition of Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK’, a testament to the power of commemorative releases. James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ received a flawless 4K Ultra HD disc release, complete with vintage and new extras. A significant development was the 4K release of ‘Prey’, a Hulu original film. This release marked a departure from the expectation that streaming service originals would remain digital exclusives, paving the way for a new trend in physical media.