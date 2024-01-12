en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Photographer’s Joyful Reaction Turns Bali Engagement Viral

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Photographer’s Joyful Reaction Turns Bali Engagement Viral

On a picturesque mountaintop in Ubud, Bali, on December 5, Slobodan Aleksic knelt on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend, Sandra Svärd Mikic. Little did they know that their engagement would swiftly become an internet sensation, not primarily for the romantic proposal, but for the endearing reaction of their Balinese photographer.

Unexpected Spotlight on the Balinese Photographer

While the couple was engrossed in their intimate moment, the photographer’s genuine emotion and excitement were being captured in the background of the video. His heartwarming gasps and congratulatory exclamations added an unforeseen layer of joy to the proposal footage. Unbeknown to them during the actual moment, Slobodan’s grand gesture moved Sandra to tears, exceeding her expectations.

A Whirlwind Romance Culminating in a Memorable Proposal

The couple’s relationship began after Slobodan reached out to Sandra on Instagram. Their first date unfolded into a whirlwind 24-hour adventure, and they officially became a couple during an impromptu visit to Spain after just a few dates. Sandra was deeply touched by the effort that Slobodan put into planning the proposal; a testament to their love story.

A Viral Engagement With Over 1.6 Million Views

The couple’s engagement video has gone viral, amassing over 1.6 million views. Internet users were as charmed by the photographer’s candid reactions as they were by the proposal itself. The article also briefly touches on a separate product promotion for the London Sock Company’s new boxer shorts made from Lyocell fabric.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
12 mins ago
New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate
GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for surplus assets, has recently expanded its seller base with the addition of the Borough of Caldwell, Cape May County, and Dennis Township in New Jersey. These entities have decided to auction their excess real estate properties on the platform, hoping to attract a wider audience of potential buyers and
New Jersey Entities Join GovDeals to Auction Surplus Real Estate
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
2 hours ago
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Peacock's 'The Traitors': A New Reality TV Series with a Social Deduction Twist
2 hours ago
Peacock's 'The Traitors': A New Reality TV Series with a Social Deduction Twist
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
22 mins ago
Nexus G1: A Cinematic Revolution in the Making
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
27 mins ago
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
The Hidden Career Cost of Remote Work: Navigating the Promotion Gap
2 hours ago
The Hidden Career Cost of Remote Work: Navigating the Promotion Gap
Latest Headlines
World News
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
9 seconds
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
27 seconds
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
1 min
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
3 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
3 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
3 mins
Global Round-Up: DeSantis in Iowa, Tensions Escalate in Yemen, Israel Refutes Genocide Claims
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
3 mins
Blacklist Esports Team's Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
4 mins
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
4 mins
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app