Photographer’s Joyful Reaction Turns Bali Engagement Viral

On a picturesque mountaintop in Ubud, Bali, on December 5, Slobodan Aleksic knelt on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend, Sandra Svärd Mikic. Little did they know that their engagement would swiftly become an internet sensation, not primarily for the romantic proposal, but for the endearing reaction of their Balinese photographer.

Unexpected Spotlight on the Balinese Photographer

While the couple was engrossed in their intimate moment, the photographer’s genuine emotion and excitement were being captured in the background of the video. His heartwarming gasps and congratulatory exclamations added an unforeseen layer of joy to the proposal footage. Unbeknown to them during the actual moment, Slobodan’s grand gesture moved Sandra to tears, exceeding her expectations.

A Whirlwind Romance Culminating in a Memorable Proposal

The couple’s relationship began after Slobodan reached out to Sandra on Instagram. Their first date unfolded into a whirlwind 24-hour adventure, and they officially became a couple during an impromptu visit to Spain after just a few dates. Sandra was deeply touched by the effort that Slobodan put into planning the proposal; a testament to their love story.

A Viral Engagement With Over 1.6 Million Views

The couple's engagement video has gone viral, amassing over 1.6 million views. Internet users were as charmed by the photographer's candid reactions as they were by the proposal itself.