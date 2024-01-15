Phoenix Square Undergoes £14m Cladding Replacement in Response to Grenfell Tragedy

In a landmark initiative, Phoenix Square, an iconic mixed-use building in Leicester, is primed for a comprehensive £14m cladding replacement project. The scheme, born in response to cladding concerns in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, will see the entire facade, save for the Phoenix cinema’s new extension, overhauled to align with stringent modern legislative standards.

A Government-Funded Facelift

The building’s significant refurbishment is being bankrolled by the government’s Building Safety Fund, administered by Homes England through the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities scheme. The sum allocated promises not only to rejuvenate the aesthetic appeal of the building but also to ensure its compliance with updated safety regulations.

Minimal Disruption to Operations

Despite the extensive nature of the project, Leicester City Council has confirmed that Phoenix Square’s various functions will remain largely undisturbed. The residential apartments, business units, and Phoenix cinema and art centre nestled within its structure will continue operations, albeit with occasional disruptions to access during the project’s estimated 18-month duration.

Precaution, Not Risk

Deputy city mayor, councillor Adam Clarke, was keen to underscore that the re-cladding decision is a preventative measure triggered by legislative changes. Clarke clarified that it does not stem from any specific risk presented by Phoenix Square, thus reassuring residents and frequenters of the complex. In a nod to continuity, Willmott Dixon, the original builders of Phoenix Square in 2009, have been contracted to execute the refurbishment, bringing a measure of familiarity and expertise to the project.