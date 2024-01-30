Philippines Senate Summons Atty. Anthony Abad for Alleged Constitutional Amendment Campaign

The Philippines' Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation has issued a subpoena to Atty. Anthony Abad, a legal practitioner suspected of involvement in a signature campaign aimed at amending the 1987 Constitution. The decision to summon Abad was proposed by Senator Francis Tolentino during a Senate hearing and was met with no objections from the senators present.

Abad's Alleged Involvement

Abad's name surfaced in connection with the campaign during the testimony of Sagip party-list Representative Rodante Marcoleta. Marcoleta identified Abad as the apparent initiator of the campaign, citing that his name was found on the campaign forms. This revelation came as a surprise to many and prompted the proposal to subpoena Abad for further questioning.

Concerns Raised During the Hearing

During the hearing, Marcoleta voiced concerns over the House of Representatives and its Speaker being unfairly criticized for their perceived association with the initiative. While clarifying that he was not defending the Speaker, Marcoleta suggested that the attention should be directed towards Abad instead. His argument was met with agreement from the senators, who recognized that Abad's testimony might shed light on the ongoing controversy surrounding the constitutional amendment campaign.

Future Implications

The summoning of Abad could potentially provide clarity in the ongoing discussions about the signature campaign. His testimony is expected to help the Senate Committee understand the motives and procedural aspects of the campaign. The outcome of this investigation could potentially influence the public's perception of the proposed constitutional amendments.