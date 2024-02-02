Philippines' Mayors Stand Against Constitutional Amendment Discussions, Urge Focus on Pressing Issues

Amidst rising socio-economic challenges, the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG), a collective representing 159 local chief executives from the Philippines, has taken a firm stand against the ongoing discussions around amending the country's 1987 Constitution. They argue that this contentious issue is further straining the already beleaguered Filipinos and diverting attention from more pressing concerns.

Constitutional Changes: A Distracting Debate

In a statement released on the 37th anniversary of the constitution's ratification, the M4GG highlighted how this ongoing debate serves as a distraction from the immediate issues Filipinos grapple with daily. These include the escalating inflation, persistently low wages, and the rampant corruption plaguing the country.

The Call for Prioritizing People's Welfare

The mayoral collective urged their fellow public servants to prioritize the welfare of Filipino people over political agendas. They underscored the need to address these critical issues instead of adding to the citizens' pile of problems with the controversial constitutional amendment discussions.

Advocating for Transparency and Respect

Going a step further, the M4GG called out instances of bribery and deception employed in efforts to garner support for Charter change. They strongly advocated for respect towards the Filipino people's ability to think and make independent decisions, thus promoting a culture of transparency and integrity in governance.

In the face of increasing challenges, the stand taken by the M4GG signals a move towards prioritizing the citizens' immediate needs and fostering a more accountable, responsive, and people-centric governance model in the Philippines.