Philippines' Charter Change Signature Campaign Nears Target Amid Controversy

The campaign to collect signatures for a Charter Change (Cha-cha) in the Philippines is reportedly nearing its target, marking a significant political movement intended to alter the country's fundamental law. This comes amidst controversy surrounding the people's initiative for charter change, with allegations of bribery in securing signatures.

The Support and the Controversy

The mayors of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities have shown their support for Charter change. However, the campaign has not been without contention. Accusations of bribery have been rife, casting a shadow over the legitimacy of the signatures collected. Despite this, the campaign continues with no petition yet filed with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

The Numbers and Their Meaning

The total signatures collected reportedly account for 12.1% of total registered voters. This figure suggests that at least eight million signatures have been collected. The collection of signatures is a critical step in the process of amending the constitution through a people's initiative, which requires the support of a specific percentage of the electorate before a proposal can advance to a referendum.

The Implications of Change

The Senate has rejected the House bid for charter change, with plans to elevate the issue to the Supreme Court. If the signature campaign proves successful, it could result in significant constitutional changes. Potential implications include forcing both Houses to vote as one and introducing amendments to the Constitution through a Constitutional Assembly. This development underscores the importance of people understanding the proposed amendments before signing the People's Initiative forms.