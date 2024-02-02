Philippine Tourism Awards Revived to Boost Industry and Promote Hidden Gems

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Philippines has breathed new life into the Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA), a strategic move aimed at fostering robust competition among industry players and fortifying the nation's tourism industry. The revitalized awards are designed to incentivize domestic tourists to venture into less-explored locales and to confer recognition upon establishments and services playing a pivotal role in the tourism sector.

Awards to Bolster Quality and Discoverability

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco has announced the relaunch, underscoring the awards' objective to enhance the quality of tourism services across the country. A key feature of the PTA is its democratic nature, allowing nominations for a broad spectrum of industry participants, including hotels, resorts, tour guides, and other tourism entities. The selection criteria place a strong emphasis on sustainability, the promotion of Filipino culture, and support for local artisans and businesses.

Driving Recovery and Growth in Tourism

The DOT's initiative arrives on the cusp of a critical juncture for Philippine tourism. The nation anticipates a resurgence to its pre-pandemic level of foreign visitors, with the number of arrivals forecasted to reach 8.21 million by the end of 2024. This potential influx of visitors is attributed to affordable tourism offerings, minimal entry requirements, and efficient transport links, making the Philippines an attractive post-pandemic destination. Despite potential short-term risks such as consumer inflation in key source markets, a steady increase in arrivals is predicted through 2024-2028, culminating in a projected 9.5 million arrivals by 2028.

Riding the Wave of Success

Record-breaking foreign arrivals and the prospect of more foreign brands entering the market underline the significant growth experienced by the Philippine tourism industry. The sector's expansion is driven by factors such as the resurgence of in-person events, the development of convention centers, and the revival of the millennial staycation market. The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment is also witnessing a strong rebound, with initiatives underway to develop large convention centers near modernized airports. Despite potential headwinds like inflation and the possible tapering of revenge travel, the Philippine hotel sector is projected to maintain brisk activity levels over the next year, with a record number of new rooms slated to open in Metro Manila.

While the PTA does not provide monetary rewards, Secretary Frasco has emphasized that the recognition serves as a 'stamp of approval' that could catalyze an increase in visitor numbers and patronage, thus leveraging existing resources to fortify the tourism community within the Philippines.