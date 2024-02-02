Philippine Senators Debate Over Disbanding Anti-Insurgency Task Force

In the Philippines, a recent proposal to disband the National Task Force to End Local Communists Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) has sparked a heated debate among senators. The recommendation came from United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, who described the task force as 'outdated' and incompatible with the current peace negotiation efforts initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Senators Divided Over Proposal

Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III, a supporter of the proposal, invoked the issues related to the task force's fund liquidation as pinpointed by the Commission on Audit (COA). On the other hand, Senator Francis Escudero expressed his opposition to the recommendation, emphasizing the task force's pivotal role in addressing the root causes of insurgency.

Senator Nancy Binay, who has thus far remained neutral, suggested the necessity of consulting the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to evaluate the task force's effectiveness in reducing insurgency and internal threats over the years. She also reminded that task forces are by nature temporary, and it's ultimately the President's decision to consider Khan's suggestion.

The UN Expert's View

Khan's recommendation followed a 10-day visit to the Philippines, during which she interacted with various stakeholders. She criticized the task force for overstepping its mandate by 'red-tagging' civilians, a practice she vehemently opposes.

The UN expert also called for the adoption of a policy against red-tagging and suggested an executive order denouncing the practice. In response to the rampant killing of journalists and the lack of prosecution for such cases, she urged the government to ensure legal remedies for victims.

Response from National Security Council

In light of these criticisms, Jonathan Malaya, the national security council spokesperson, asserted that the government does not condone the practice of 'red tagging' and that legal remedies are in place for victims.

With the divergent views expressed by the senators, the future of the NTF-Elcac remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: the debate has highlighted the task force's controversial role in the fight against insurgency, and the final decision lies in the hands of the President.