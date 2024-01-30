Philippine Senate Probes Funding Sources Behind Controversial People's Initiative

The Philippine Senate, in a bid to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of democratic processes, is gearing up to investigate the funding sources behind a people's initiative to revise the 1987 Constitution. The initiative, which has been marred by allegations of fraudulent practices, is now under the microscope.

Allegations of Misrepresentation and Bribery

Reports have surfaced, raising concerns about the collection of signatures for the initiative. It is alleged that individuals were paid to sign the initiative, and some signatories were reportedly misinformed that the sheets they were signing were for a government survey or for receiving government aid. The Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, led by Sen. Imee Marcos, is spearheading the investigation into these allegations.

Investigating the Backers

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Koko Pimentel, Loren Legarda, and Imee Marcos have articulated their viewpoints on the matter, with the primary focus centered on uncovering the financiers behind this initiative. An advertisement promoting Charter change is also being examined for its potential backers, adding another layer to the investigation.

Suspension of the People's Initiative Proceedings

Amidst these controversies, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia announced the suspension of the people's initiative proceedings due to the lack of complete rules governing such initiatives. The suspension also aims to address concerns regarding the alleged bribery for signatures and the withdrawal of signatures.

The Senate's investigation will involve constitutional law experts and will also scrutinize the legality of the advertisement promoting Charter change. Critics argue that this initiative, which proposes that senators and congressmen vote jointly on Charter change proposals, could potentially undermine legislative checks and balances, as the Senate's 24 members would be outnumbered by the House of Representatives' over 300 lawmakers. The senators have unanimously signed a manifesto opposing the people's initiative, signaling their collective stand against the controversial campaign.