Philippine Senate Probes Controversial People's Initiative

A Senate Committee in the Philippines is investigating allegations of irregularities and deceptive practices tied to a contentious people's initiative. This initiative aims to amend a specific section of the Constitution, allowing both houses of Congress to vote jointly on future Charter change efforts.

Senate's Resistance to Constitutional Amendments

The Senate sees this proposed amendment to the Constitution as a threat to their power and the nation's system of checks and balances. Led by Senator Imee Marcos, the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation is spearheading this investigation. Senator Marcos expressed her disapproval and concern over the reported widespread bribery and deceit used to gather signatures for the initiative.

House Leaders Deny Involvement

House leaders, including Speaker Martin Romualdez, have refuted allegations of their involvement in the signature campaign. However, Senator Marcos aims to use the hearing to expose the falsehoods promoted by the initiative's proponents.

Senators Voice Their Concerns

Senator Risa Hontiveros labelled the initiative as a form of theft against democracy, while Senator Grace Poe emphasized that the Senate is open to constitutional amendments as long as they benefit the public. The committee plans to present testimonies from individuals who allege they were misled into signing the initiative in return for aid.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Senate committee expecting to hear from various individuals, including Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia, retired justice Adolfo Azcuna Jr., and lawyers Romulo Macalintal and Chel Diokno. This probe follows the indefinite suspension of all proceedings related to the amendment of the 1987 Constitution through people's initiative by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

This investigation is a testament to the Senate's commitment to uphold the integrity of the Constitution and protect the interests of the Filipino people. The outcome of the probe could have significant implications for the balance of power between the Senate and the House of Representatives and the future of constitutional reform in the Philippines.