Philippine Ambassador Advocates for Increased Pakistan-Philippines Trade

Maria Agnes Cervantes, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, underscored the potential for strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and the Philippines during her visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The ambassador noted that the current trade volume between the two countries stands at a mere $209 million, a figure significantly dwarfed by the trade volumes between Pakistan and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members such as Malaysia and Thailand, which boast trade figures of approximately $2 billion and $1.65 billion, respectively.

Unleashing Untapped Trade Potential

Cervantes pinpointed the untapped potential in the bilateral trade relationship, suggesting that the Philippines could play a pivotal role as a strategic hub for Pakistan to distribute goods throughout the ASEAN region. This strategic positioning would not only bolster the economic ties between Pakistan and the Philippines but also offer Pakistan access to a broader market within Southeast Asia.

Mapping the Road to Economic Growth

During the meeting at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), discussions touched on various sectors including agriculture, cement, pharmaceuticals, services, IT, and infrastructure development. The ambassador emphasized the need for greater coordination and cooperation between the Karachi Chamber and the Philippines to enhance trade exchanges. Pakistani officials and business leaders echoed this sentiment, urging for more diversified imports from the Philippines and highlighting the growth potential in sectors such as electronics and semiconductors.

Building Stronger Economic Ties

Looking forward, Ambassador Cervantes stressed the need to simplify visa procedures for business delegations, establish educational ties, and initiate tourism development programs between the two countries. She also shed light on the prospective opportunities for joint ventures and investments within the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This meeting marks a positive stride towards fostering stronger business links and spurring sustainable economic growth through increased bilateral trade relations.