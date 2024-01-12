en English
BNN Newsroom

Philanthrocapitalism: The New Trend in No-Strings Philanthropy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Philanthrocapitalism: The New Trend in No-Strings Philanthropy

Philanthrocapitalism, an innovative blend of philanthropy and capitalism, has emerged as a new paradigm for high-profile donors to support causes that align with their values and interests. It offers a streamlined method of giving that bypasses the complexities and hands-on management typically associated with philanthropy. This model has found favor among the proponents of ‘no-strings’ philanthropy, who endorse the principle of giving unconditionally, without restrictions or stipulations.

Philanthrocapitalism: A New Paradigm in Philanthropy

At the heart of this evolving philanthropic landscape is Philipp Mohr, a London-based entrepreneur who has made a mark in the software industry. Mohr has sold two software companies to industry giants – one to King, the creators of the popular game ‘Candy Crush Saga’, and another to Apple. His success in business has translated into significant wealth, which he has chosen to deploy in philanthropic pursuits.

The Role of Founders Pledge

Mohr’s philanthropic journey led him to Founders Pledge, an organization committed to encouraging entrepreneurs to allocate a part of their future earnings to philanthropic causes. Should these entrepreneurs sell their businesses and realize substantial proceeds, Founders Pledge steps in to assist them in fulfilling their philanthropic commitments. From conducting in-depth cause analysis and vetting potential recipients to setting up funds, managing audits, and processing grants, the organization takes on a role akin to that of private foundations.

Outsourcing Philanthropy

However, what sets Founders Pledge apart is its approach to philanthropy. The organization functions as a third party, effectively outsourcing the tasks typically associated with private foundations. This model has proven particularly appealing to billionaires and entrepreneurs like Mohr, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic. This form of outsourced philanthropy draws inspiration from the likes of MacKenzie Scott, who has simplified the process of giving and expedited the transfer of funds to deserving causes.

At its core, this transformation in philanthropy underscores two key takeaways. Firstly, it illustrates that philanthropists need not take on every task themselves. Secondly, it demonstrates a growing trust in recipients to utilize the funds effectively and responsibly. As we navigate the ongoing pandemic, these lessons could redefine the future of philanthropy and the impact of ‘no-strings’ giving.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

