Phil Simms on the Evolution of NFL Quarterbacks: Insights and Predictions for Upcoming Matchups

As the dust of the 2023 NFL season settles, revealing the contours of the AFC championship game, former New York Giants quarterback and Super Bowl XXI MVP, Phil Simms, delves into the landscape of NFL quarterbacks. In a candid Q&A session, Simms expressed his admiration for the evolution and performance of various quarterbacks, emphasizing their unique qualities that make them a force to reckon with on the field.

Simms on Lamar Jackson's Improvement

Paying special attention to Lamar Jackson's impressive performance, Simms praised the quarterback's improvement. Crediting Jackson's leap in performance to offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to adapt the offense to Jackson's strengths, Simms acknowledged the quarterback's small area quickness, elusiveness, and ability to avoid hard hits as qualities that set him apart from his peers.

Simms on Patrick Mahomes: The Multidimensional Quarterback

Simms didn't hold back his admiration for Patrick Mahomes, describing him as a multidimensional quarterback with a powerful arm that makes him weather-proof. According to Simms, Mahomes' prowess as a top thrower and passer is undeniable, making him a formidable opponent.

Underdog Brock Purdy and Jared Goff's Adaptability

Among the quarterbacks who made an impression on Simms was Brock Purdy, who, despite his underdog status, proved himself as a good decision-maker on the field. Simms also commended Jared Goff for his adaptability to Detroit's offense and for overcoming the criticism that once clouded his career.

Coaching Styles and Game Predictions

Simms also shared insights on coaches Dan Campbell, Kyle Shanahan, Andy Reid, and John Harbaugh, underscoring their coaching styles, play-calling abilities, and influence on their teams. As anticipation builds for the games between the Chiefs and Ravens, and the Lions and 49ers, Simms predicts physical and possibly high-scoring games, with challenging matchups for both offenses and defenses.