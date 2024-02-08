Phil Keoghan Reflects on Amazing Race Past, Teases Future Adventures

Phil Keoghan, the enduring face of CBS' "The Amazing Race" since its debut in 2001, harbors a confession: he's not a fan of the show's food challenges. As the reality series gears up for its 36th season premiere on March 13, Keoghan vividly recalls a tarantula challenge from a past season that left a lasting impression.

Advertisment

A Race Around the World: 20 Years and Counting

The Amazing Race, a heart-pounding competition that sends teams of two on a global scavenger hunt for a $1 million prize, has maintained impressive ratings throughout its 20-year run. The show's 35th season reportedly saw significantly larger viewership on Paramount+ compared to previous seasons.

Keoghan attributes this enduring success to the audience's growing world awareness and interest in the show's international adventures. "People are more curious about the world than ever before," he says. "They want to see these places and experience these cultures, even if it's just through their screens."

Advertisment

Indeed, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, earning multiple Emmy Awards and captivating audiences with its blend of mental and physical challenges. From deciphering cryptic clues to performing death-defying stunts, contestants face a variety of obstacles as they race to the final destination.

Facing Fears: From Tarantulas to Watermelons

When it comes to the challenges, Keoghan admits he has his preferences. "I love the adventure challenges," he says. "But the food challenges, not so much."

Advertisment

One food challenge, in particular, stands out in Keoghan's memory: the tarantula challenge. "It was definitely a moment," he recalls, with a hint of a shudder. "I remember watching the contestants face their fears, and it was both inspiring and terrifying."

But it's not just the creepy-crawly challenges that have left their mark on the show. In 2010, a contestant named Claire Champlin had a memorable mishap with a watermelon that became one of the series' most talked-about moments.

Looking Ahead: New Challenges and Old Favorites

Advertisment

As the show approaches its 36th season, Keoghan is excited for what's to come. "We've got some amazing challenges planned," he teases. "And of course, we'll be avoiding any watermelon-related incidents."

While he's tight-lipped about the specifics, Keoghan promises that the upcoming season will continue the legacy of the beloved series. "We're always pushing ourselves to come up with new and exciting challenges that test our contestants in unexpected ways," he says. "I think the audience is really going to enjoy what we have in store."

As for his own adventures, Keoghan recently had an emotional experience at his daughter's wedding. "It was a beautiful moment," he says, his eyes lighting up. "I felt so proud and so grateful to be a part of it."

And as for the rumors swirling about Kim Kardashian's potential new relationship with a footballer? Keoghan just laughs. "I'll leave the celebrity gossip to the experts," he says. "I'm just here to host the race."

And with that, Keoghan is off, ready to embark on another exciting season of "The Amazing Race." As he prepares to send a new group of contestants around the world, one thing is clear: the adventure is far from over.