Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez Named SAG Awards Ambassadors

In an exciting announcement, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has named Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez as ambassadors for the 30th Annual SAG Awards. The event is set to take place on February 24, 2024, and will stream live globally on Netflix.

SAG Ambassadors: The New Faces of the 30th Annual SAG Awards

Phil Dunster, known for his role in the Emmy-nominated series 'Ted Lasso', and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who recently starred in the romantic comedy 'Red, White & Royal Blue', will serve as ambassadors for the prestigious event. Both actors have been recognized for their positive influence and humanitarian efforts, making them the perfect choices to represent the SAG Awards.

Dunster, 31, has received nods for an Emmy and Critics Choice award for his role in 'Ted Lasso'. Perez, 32, has quickly become a fan favorite after his breakout role in 'Red, White & Royal Blue'.

Behind-the-Scenes Access and Pre-Show Events

As ambassadors, Dunster and Perez will provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the 30th Annual SAG Awards. They will also participate in pre-show events, giving fans a closer look at the glitz and glamour of the ceremony.

The annual SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner, presented by Campari, will take place on February 20, 2024. The dinner is a celebration of the Ambassadors and their contributions to the industry.

Honoring Barbra Streisand and Celebrating the Best in Film and Television

Barbra Streisand will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 30th Annual SAG Awards. The award recognizes Streisand's incredible career and her impact on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the awards include 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' leading in film, and 'Succession' leading in television. The winners will be announced during the live ceremony on February 24, 2024.

As the countdown to the 30th Annual SAG Awards begins, fans can look forward to an exciting evening of celebration and recognition of the best in film and television. With Dunster and Perez serving as ambassadors, viewers can expect exclusive access and a closer look at the ceremony.

