PFF Normalisation Committee Announces Timeline for Club Scrutiny and DFA Elections

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has made public its timeline for the club scrutiny process and the upcoming District Football Associations (DFAs) elections. The Committee anticipates that the scrutiny process will be finalized in the next three to four weeks. As a prerequisite to participation in the DFA elections, clubs were given until January 31 to submit the necessary documentation, a deadline that has been firmly communicated by the PFF.

The Importance of Scrutiny

The eligibility of clubs to vote in the DFA elections will be determined through a process termed ‘Physical and Documentation Scrutiny.’ This is a critical step in ensuring the integrity of the elections and the overall development and organization of football at the district level. The PFF Normalisation Committee has expressed gratitude for the football community's contributions and emphasized the essential progression this represents for the sport.

Over 1800 Matches Played

Even as the scrutiny process continues, the clubs have not been idle. Over 1800 matches involving these clubs have already taken place, demonstrating the vibrant engagement of the clubs in the sport. This activity also aids the scrutiny process, as it provides practical insights into the clubs' operations and capabilities.

Looking Forward to DFA Elections

Following the completion of the scrutiny process, the DFA elections are slated for late February. The exact date will be officially announced by the PFF upon approval from FIFA, the AFC, and the PFF Election Committee. This marks a significant progress in the restructuring of football in Pakistan, a development that is being keenly watched by the football community both within the country and abroad.