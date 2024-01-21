Peterborough City Council Weighs Bin Size Reduction to Boost Recycling

The Peterborough City Council is contemplating a reduction in the size of black wheelie bins to boost recycling rates among residents. The proposal emerged in response to a report highlighting that the top 10 council areas in England, boasting recycling rates of around 60%, have smaller general waste bins. In stark contrast, Peterborough's recycling rate stands at a mere 40%. The suggestion, tabled by Liberal Democratic councillor Nick Sandford, hinges on a clear correlation between the size of the bin and recycling rates.

Cost-Saving Initiative or Burden?

The plan is also presented as a potential cost-saving measure amidst the council facing budget gaps forecasted at £3.3 million and £6.9 million for the fiscal years 2025/6 and 2026/7 respectively. However, Conservative councillors have expressed concerns about the cost implications, observing that residents might not welcome a reduced-size bin when replacement bins are set to come with a fee of £30 starting from October.

Risk of Increased Fly-Tipping

Councillor Lindsay Sharp also drew attention to the potential risk of increased fly-tipping as a result of the change. The prospect of smaller bins could push residents to dispose of their waste irresponsibly, leading to a surge in illegal dumping.

Feasibility Study Approved

Despite the concerns raised, a feasibility study for the bin size reduction in a specific area of Peterborough has been approved by the council. This study represents an important initial step in assessing the potential benefits and drawbacks of implementing such a strategy. Nevertheless, the final decision will undoubtedly need to balance the council's financial constraints, the town's recycling goals, and the potential impact on residents.