Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands

In a startling incident from Sherborne, Dorset, a family’s two-year-old pug named Ham, a nod to the West Ham United football club, became the center of an unusual medical emergency. Known for his robust energy and vocal nature, Ham’s sudden quietness and visible discomfort raised alarm bells for his family, leading them to seek immediate veterinary attention.

The Unforeseen Culprit

While the family had observed Ham occasionally consuming hairbands, they were unaware of the gravity of the situation until they found themselves in the waiting room of Newton Clarke Veterinary Surgery. Upon examination, veterinary surgeon Emily Whitby discovered something unexpected in Ham’s stomach, propelling the situation into a dire one that required immediate surgical intervention.

A Stomach Full of Surprises

The surgery revealed a staggering number of hairbands, approximately 50 to 60, weighing an alarming 200g in Ham’s stomach. For a dog of Ham’s size, weighing merely 6kg, this was a significant amount that had the potential for serious harm. The discovery left the veterinary team and Ham’s family equally shocked.

Post-Operative Relief and Future Precautions

Thanks to the swift action of the veterinary team, Ham made a full recovery after the successful removal of the hairbands. Victoria Northwood, Ham’s owner, expressed immense gratitude towards the veterinary team for their care and vigilance. Recognizing the need for better monitoring of Ham to prevent such incidents in the future, she relayed the relief she felt that, once again, Ham was safe and back to his usual energetic self at home.