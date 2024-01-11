en English
BNN Newsroom

Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands

In a startling incident from Sherborne, Dorset, a family’s two-year-old pug named Ham, a nod to the West Ham United football club, became the center of an unusual medical emergency. Known for his robust energy and vocal nature, Ham’s sudden quietness and visible discomfort raised alarm bells for his family, leading them to seek immediate veterinary attention.

The Unforeseen Culprit

While the family had observed Ham occasionally consuming hairbands, they were unaware of the gravity of the situation until they found themselves in the waiting room of Newton Clarke Veterinary Surgery. Upon examination, veterinary surgeon Emily Whitby discovered something unexpected in Ham’s stomach, propelling the situation into a dire one that required immediate surgical intervention.

A Stomach Full of Surprises

The surgery revealed a staggering number of hairbands, approximately 50 to 60, weighing an alarming 200g in Ham’s stomach. For a dog of Ham’s size, weighing merely 6kg, this was a significant amount that had the potential for serious harm. The discovery left the veterinary team and Ham’s family equally shocked.

Post-Operative Relief and Future Precautions

Thanks to the swift action of the veterinary team, Ham made a full recovery after the successful removal of the hairbands. Victoria Northwood, Ham’s owner, expressed immense gratitude towards the veterinary team for their care and vigilance. Recognizing the need for better monitoring of Ham to prevent such incidents in the future, she relayed the relief she felt that, once again, Ham was safe and back to his usual energetic self at home.

BNN Newsroom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

