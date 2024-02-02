Pepper Mill Triumphs at the Jeff and Jack Coady, Sr. Stakes

In a spirited display of equine prowess, Pepper Mill, a bay filly, claimed victory in the celebrated Jeff and Jack Coady, Sr. Stakes at Turf Paradise on February 1. The race, carrying a guaranteed purse of $60,000, was open to three-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, and spanned a distance of 6 furlongs on a swift track. Pepper Mill secured a winning share of $35,400, completing the race in 1:09.67, a commendable feat compared to the track record of 1:06.49.

A Winning Pedigree

Pepper Mill's lineage boasts notable names like Strong Mandate, A P Pepper, A. P. Warrior, and she was both bred and owned by Roys Mansur from Kentucky. Mansur's foresight coupled with the training expertise of Edward J. Kereluk and the riding skills of jockey Luis Valenzuela, propelled Pepper Mill to this victory. The combined effort adds another feather to her impressive career record, which now reads 5 wins from 17 starts, accumulating a total earning of $164,627.

Behind the Victory

Her pedigree also includes significant contributions from Tiznow, Cee's Tizzy, A.P. Indy, and Deputy Minister, contributing to her racing success. The Stakes Recap commends the performance of other participants, including the second and third place finishers, while also throwing light on Pepper Mill's family lineage. The achievements of her dam, A P Pepper, and her offspring's accomplishments in the racing world are noteworthy.

Unraveling Success

The data compiled up to the date of the race provides a valuable insight into the breeding and racing statistics relevant to Pepper Mill and her family. The triumph of Pepper Mill in the Jeff and Jack Coady, Sr. Stakes is a testament to the enduring legacy of her lineage, the strategic planning of her breeder, and the meticulous training of her handler. This victory is but a chapter in the ongoing saga of Pepper Mill's illustrious racing career.