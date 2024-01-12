en English
BNN Newsroom

Pensacola’s Old Baptist Hospital Property: The New Face of Affordable Housing?

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Pensacola’s Old Baptist Hospital Property: The New Face of Affordable Housing?

In an ambitious endeavor, the City of Pensacola and Baptist Health Care are actively negotiating the handover of the old Baptist Hospital property, with plans to transform it into an affordable housing development. Baptist Health Care has consented to donate a minimum of 37 acres of the sprawling campus, a decision hinging on the city’s ability to secure funding for the building’s demolition, estimated at a whopping $16.5 million.

A Vision Inspired by Success Stories

The city’s vision is to emulate successful housing projects that have revitalized cities like Atlanta and New Orleans. To bring this vision to life, the city is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for funding. It has reached out to various sources, including the Florida Legislature, which has been asked to foot nearly half the bill for the demolition costs.

State Funding Hinges on City’s Commitment

However, this request has not been met without skepticism. Rep. Alex Andrade has expressed reservations about allocating state funds without a stronger commitment from the city to utilize the property, regardless of whether full funding is secured within a year. Consequently, the city’s application for $3 million from the state legislature for the project, christened ‘Live Local Pensacola,’ is now hanging in the balance.

Efforts to Secure State Affordable Housing Funds

Meanwhile, Sen. Doug Broxson is pulling all stops to secure state affordable housing funds for the project, with the stipulation that any funds left unused will revert to the state. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves has voiced confidence in the project’s progress but maintains that full funding for demolition and indemnification from potential environmental liabilities must be in place before the property can be accepted.

Securing Additional Funding and Regional Support

The city has already bagged a $5 million grant for potential commercial redevelopment and is hopeful of receiving an added $2.9 million from Baptist Health Care, contingent on the approval of another grant. Discussions with county officials are underway to ensure the project not only benefits the region at large but also safeguards the interests of the surrounding neighborhood.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

BNN Newsroom

