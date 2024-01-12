Pensacola’s Old Baptist Hospital Property: The New Face of Affordable Housing?

In an ambitious endeavor, the City of Pensacola and Baptist Health Care are actively negotiating the handover of the old Baptist Hospital property, with plans to transform it into an affordable housing development. Baptist Health Care has consented to donate a minimum of 37 acres of the sprawling campus, a decision hinging on the city’s ability to secure funding for the building’s demolition, estimated at a whopping $16.5 million.

A Vision Inspired by Success Stories

The city’s vision is to emulate successful housing projects that have revitalized cities like Atlanta and New Orleans. To bring this vision to life, the city is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for funding. It has reached out to various sources, including the Florida Legislature, which has been asked to foot nearly half the bill for the demolition costs.

State Funding Hinges on City’s Commitment

However, this request has not been met without skepticism. Rep. Alex Andrade has expressed reservations about allocating state funds without a stronger commitment from the city to utilize the property, regardless of whether full funding is secured within a year. Consequently, the city’s application for $3 million from the state legislature for the project, christened ‘Live Local Pensacola,’ is now hanging in the balance.

Efforts to Secure State Affordable Housing Funds

Meanwhile, Sen. Doug Broxson is pulling all stops to secure state affordable housing funds for the project, with the stipulation that any funds left unused will revert to the state. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves has voiced confidence in the project’s progress but maintains that full funding for demolition and indemnification from potential environmental liabilities must be in place before the property can be accepted.

Securing Additional Funding and Regional Support

The city has already bagged a $5 million grant for potential commercial redevelopment and is hopeful of receiving an added $2.9 million from Baptist Health Care, contingent on the approval of another grant. Discussions with county officials are underway to ensure the project not only benefits the region at large but also safeguards the interests of the surrounding neighborhood.