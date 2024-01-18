Penelope Cruz Advocates Against Kids' Use of Phones and Social Media

Acclaimed Spanish actress Penelope Cruz has voiced her staunch stance against the use of phones and social media for her children, underlining her apprehensions about possible manipulation and mental health impacts on younger generations. During her recent interview with Elle Magazine for its February 2024 edition, Cruz has spotlighted the susceptibility of children, particularly those with still-developing brains, to the influences of technology. Cruz describes the exposure of today's children to technology from a young age as a 'cruel experiment.'

Protective Approach to Parenting

Cruz, who shares two children with fellow actor Javier Bardem, holds firm that her kids, aged 10 and 12, will not possess phones and will not be permitted on social media until they reach 16. This protective approach extends beyond digital boundaries as Cruz refrains from discussing her children's personalities or interests in the public domain. The decision on whether her progeny will follow their parents' creative professions remains undecided.

Emphasizing the Importance of Parenthood

Penelope Cruz, who embraced motherhood at 36 and once more at 39, treasures her role as a parent and considers it the most important facet of her life. Professionally, motherhood has been a recurring theme in her acting career. Cruz often portrays maternal characters in films. Her upcoming role in the biopic 'Ferrari' sees her embodying the bereaved mother Laura Ferrari.

Personal Values Shaping Views on Technology and Motherhood

Cruz's stance on both technology and motherhood offers a glimpse into her personal values and experiences. As a parent and an actress lauded for her nurturing roles, Cruz's perspectives resonate with a broader dialogue about childhood, parenting, and technology in contemporary society.