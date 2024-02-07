Pedro Pascal Rumored for Marvel's 'Fantastic Four': A Tale of Speculation and Mystery

The realm of superhero cinema is buzzing with the potential casting of Pedro Pascal in Marvel Studios' forthcoming 'Fantastic Four' reboot. Best known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pascal's addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been the subject of speculation for over two months.

Advertisment

A Rumor Sparks Interest

Initial rumors of Pascal's involvement in 'Fantastic Four' emerged from industry whispers and fan theories. However, the conjecture gained significant traction when the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) featured a mention of Pascal's alleged role in the film on their career profile of the actor. Though this information has since been mysteriously deleted, its brief appearance has fueled further speculation about its accuracy and the reasons for its abrupt retraction.

Marvel's Fantastic Reboot

Advertisment

The 'Fantastic Four' reboot, expected to commence shooting later this year, is a highly anticipated addition to the MCU. The project is helmed by director Matt Shakman, with a screenplay currently undergoing revisions by Josh Friedman. Despite the buzz surrounding Pascal's potential involvement, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm or deny any casting for the film.

Pedro Pascal's Busy Schedule

While the 'Fantastic Four' rumor mill churns, Pascal is far from idle. The actor has a handful of upcoming projects, including the second season of 'The Last of Us' and a potential casting alongside Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson in 'The Materialists,' a film exploring a complex love triangle involving a matchmaker, a financially struggling actor-waiter, and a wealthy man.