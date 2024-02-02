Peak District National Park Authority Launches 'Meet the Chief Executive' Roadshows for Community Feedback

The Peak District National Park Authority has launched an innovative initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and gathering valuable feedback from local residents. The series of roadshows, titled 'Meet the Chief Executive,' will be hosted by Phil Mulligan, the Authority's Chief Executive. These events are designed to be informal, creating a comfortable environment for individuals to share their thoughts and opinions on the National Park's work and the National Park Management Plan.

Engaging with the Community

The roadshows are set to take place approximately once a month at various locations within the National Park. The main objective of these events is to involve local people in the decision-making processes, thereby improving accessibility to the authority and enhancing the understanding of its role. Mulligan emphasized the importance of listening to community members and explained that while decisions can be controversial, the authority strives to be more understanding and provide clear explanations for its actions.

Focus on Broader Planning Issues

The announcement also clarified that specific planning applications would not be discussed at these events. However, broader planning and policy issues that affect the community and the National Park at large could be addressed. This stipulation ensures that discussions remain focused on the overarching vision and direction of the National Park, rather than individual, potentially contentious planning applications.

First Four Roadshows Announced

As part of the announcement, details of the first four roadshows, including locations and dates, were provided. The aim is to keep the process as open and inclusive as possible, so there is no need for attendees to book in advance. This move reflects the Authority's commitment to transparency and its desire to hear from as many different voices within the community as possible.