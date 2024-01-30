Peach PRC to Embark on Major 'Secret PRC Tour' Following Stellar Year

In an announcement that has stirred the Australian music scene, pop sensation Peach PRC is set to headline her biggest shows to date in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney in the upcoming Secret PRC Tour. The tour follows a phenomenal year for Peach PRC, who has moved from writing and recording in her bedroom to become a genuine global influence, with over 4 million followers and 1.7 billion views on TikTok.

Chart-Topping Success and Recognition

2023 was a landmark year for Peach PRC. Her debut EP, 'Manic Dream Pixie', clinched the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, amassing millions of streams. Singles like 'Kinda Famous', 'F U Goodbye', and 'Perfect For You' achieved wide success, earning placements in triple j's Hottest 100 of 2023. Her latest single 'Like A Girl Does' also made it into the Hottest 100, making it her third appearance in the ranking for the year.

Awards and Collaborations

Peach PRC's meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed by the industry, as she received multiple ARIA Award nominations, along with a nomination for a TikTok Award. The pop star has also collaborated with notable songwriter Bonnie McKee on the track 'Forever Drunk'. Her debut single 'Josh', released independently, has gathered over 36 million streams, and subsequent releases like 'Symptomatic' and 'Heavy' have continued this trend of success.

Global Influence and Future Prospects

In addition to her digital success, Peach PRC's influence has extended to live performances. Her debut headline tour sold out, and she has performed at prestigious festivals and as a support act for BlackPink in London. The Secret PRC Tour is set to solidify her rising star status even further, with Sydney-based singer-songwriter Carla Wehbe opening the shows with her brand of nostalgic pop sounds. As Peach PRC steps into this new era with an exciting new look, the world eagerly awaits to see what the future holds for this remarkable artist.