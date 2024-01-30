Paul Mescal Shares His Pet Peeves and Discusses 'All Of Us Strangers' Success

In an engaging conversation on YouTube, actor Paul Mescal, renowned for his role in the acclaimed series 'Normal People,' bared his peculiar pet peeves to fellow actor Andrew Scott. Mescal revealed that the sight of a person pretending to be calm while switching off the lights, only to dash up the stairs in fright, disturbs his peace. An advocate of coolness, Mescal admits that he would rather maintain his composure and ascend the stairs with an effortless swagger, than betray any hint of panic. In the same vein, Mescal expressed his distaste for the act of sliding down the stairs on one's rear, a spectacle he deems bizarre and unamusing.

Mescal's Unconventional Discomforts

Mescal's admission of his unique 'icks,' as he refers to them, have stirred a buzz amongst his fan base. The actor's aversion to the fear-induced sprint up the stairs and the undignified descent on one's posterior has left audiences amused and intrigued. His preference for maintaining a cool exterior in potentially fear-inducing situations sheds light on Mescal's personal philosophy of presenting a composed front, even in the face of discomfort or fear.

Uncomfortable Family Viewings

As part of the same tell-all conversation, both Mescal and Scott broached the topic of their family's reactions to viewing their intimate scenes in the film 'All Of Us Strangers.' Both actors expressed unease with the idea of their kin observing their cinematic exploits in the film's more revealing scenes.

'All Of Us Strangers' - A Triumph

The film in which Mescal and Scott share screen space, 'All Of Us Strangers', has received critical acclaim and public admiration alike. The film has been an undeniable success, clinching seven awards at the prestigious British Independent Film Awards, including the coveted Best Film award. Despite the discomfort associated with their families viewing their intimate scenes, the actors' dedication to their craft and their stellar performances have undoubtedly contributed to the film's triumph.