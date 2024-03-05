Patricia Collins, Matriarch to U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Passes Away at 96

Patricia Collins, the revered Aroostook County resident and mother of U.S. Senator Susan Collins, has passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of public service and dedication to her community. The senator's office confirmed her death, highlighting Patricia's remarkable journey from Columbia, South America, to becoming a prominent figure in Maine. Her life story encapsulates the American Dream, marked by her roles as the first woman mayor of Caribou and the first female chair of the University of Maine system board of trustees.

Life and Legacy

Patricia's life was a tapestry of service and commitment, woven into the fabric of Maine's history. Born abroad but raised in New York, she ventured to Maine for college, a decision that would root her deeply in the community of Caribou. Alongside her husband, Don Collins, Patricia raised six children, instilling in them the values of public service and community engagement. Her historic electoral victories and board service underscored her role as a trailblazer for women in leadership positions, breaking barriers and setting precedents for future generations.

Service and Contributions

Patricia Collins' contributions extended beyond electoral politics to encompass significant participation in educational and civic forums. As chair of the UMaine system board of trustees, she played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Maine, advocating for accessible and quality education. Her involvement in various boards and committees further exemplified her commitment to public welfare and community development, making her a beloved figure across the state.

A Legacy Remembered

Patricia Collins' passing is not just the loss of a family matriarch but the end of an era for Maine's public service community. She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, resilience, and breaking glass ceilings. Survived by her children, including Senator Susan Collins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Patricia's influence will continue to resonate in Maine and beyond. Her life's work serves as a testament to the impact one individual can have on their community and country.

Reflecting on Patricia Collins' life, we're reminded of the profound impact of public service and the enduring legacy of those who dedicate themselves to bettering their communities. Her journey from immigrant to influential community leader encapsulates the possibilities inherent in the American experience. As we remember Patricia Collins, her story invites us to consider our own contributions to the tapestry of our communities and the legacies we wish to leave behind.