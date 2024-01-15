en English
BNN Newsroom

Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ

In a heart-to-heart conversation with Fox News Digital, Pastor Jon Bell of Calvary Chapel in Flower Mound, Texas, offered his singular perspective on the Christian faith and the path of following Jesus Christ. Bell painted a vivid picture of the journey of discipleship as the ‘smartest, scariest, most thrilling and fulfilling’ voyage one can undertake in life.

A Road Less Traveled

Emphasizing the need for self-denial in the pursuit of discipleship, Bell stated that one cannot be swayed by personal impulses or agendas while truly following Jesus. He asserted that the compass that guides Jesus is often contrary to the well-trodden paths of the world. This highlights the transformative power of faith, not just for the individual but for the collective as well.

The Power of Obedience

Pastor Bell underscored the transformative power of following Jesus. He explained that obedience to Jesus, stemming from a place of love rather than duty, is a strong indicator of authentic faith. This obedience, Bell believes, leads to a life lived to its fullest under the leadership of Jesus.

Following in the Disciples’ Footsteps

The article draws upon the teachings of the Gospel of Luke and the example set by the disciples who left everything to follow Jesus, finding in him the way, the truth, and the life. Pastor Bell’s insights aim to encourage believers to reflect on their commitment to their faith and the implications of following Christ in their daily lives.

At Calvary Chapel, children are valued members of the church family and are taught about the love of Christ. Pastor Jon communicates with the children in relatable terms, distilling the key message of his sermon for their understanding. Children attend the first part of the Sunday service with their families, participate in a special Children’s Moment, and then join the adults for the Sunday School program.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

