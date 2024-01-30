Parnell Businesses Attribute Rising Crime to Kāinga Ora Tenants

Parnell, a bustling area in New Zealand, is grappling with a surge in criminal activities, with local businesses pointing a finger at the state housing agency, Kāinga Ora's tenants. The Parnell Business Association has reported a troubling uptick in offences such as robberies, intimidation, and wilful damage, which they attribute to the tenants of the Craycroft and Bedford apartments. Break-ins and power outages, allegedly resulting from unauthorized intrusion into a power control room, have raised alarm bells for the Association.

Escalating Concerns

Cheryl Adamson, the General Manager of the Parnell Business Association, has taken the matter to higher echelons of government. She has escalated the issue to the Housing Minister and the leader of a Government inquiry into Kāinga Ora, seeking a solution to the escalating crises. The Association has reportedly recorded over 40 incidents in November and December alone, marking a sharp increase in criminal behavior associated with Kāinga Ora tenants.

Kāinga Ora Responds

John Tubberty, a regional director for Kāinga Ora, countered the allegations, stressing that matters of criminal conduct fall within the jurisdiction of the police and justice system. He asserted that the agency is proactive in dealing with disruptive behavior on their properties. Interestingly, Tubberty also noted that the Association had not directly communicated their concerns to the agency. This revelation raises questions about the communication channels and procedures in place to manage such crises.

Broader Implications

The article also delves into a case of a state house tenant owing a significant amount in rent arrears. This situation underscores a broader issue that New Zealanders are grappling with - financial hardship and increased living costs. The case serves as a stark reminder of the multi-faceted challenges that the country's housing crisis presents, extending beyond the immediate issues of crime and disorderly behavior.