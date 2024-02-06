'Parks and Recreation' Stars Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman Reunite for Mountain Dew Commercial

Two familiar faces from the NBC comedy series 'Parks and Recreation,' Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman, are back together, this time in a Mountain Dew Baja Blast, Super Bowl commercial. The actors, loved for their roles as April Ludgate and Ron Swanson, are seen riding dragons in the ad - a concept Plaza found amusing and described as a 'perfect April and Ron alternate universe reunion.'

Rekindling On-screen Chemistry

Plaza, in an interview with ET's Ash Crossan, expressed her enthusiasm about the project, labelling it as a 'no-brainer.' She revealed the joy of working with Offerman again, with whom she shares a dry sense of humor. This shared wit made filming in armor on the back of dragons for the commercial a humorous experience. Plaza and Offerman's on-screen camaraderie was evident through seven seasons of 'Parks and Recreation,' a series that also starred Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe.

The Dragon-Riding Mountain Dew Commercial

The Mountain Dew commercial, directed by Jim Jenkins, features the actors sipping the brand's new Baja Blast-flavored beverage while riding fire-breathing dragons. The ad, promoting the nationwide retail release of the tropical lime flavor Baja Blast, was released online with plans to air during the Super Bowl. The 30-second spot effectively utilizes Plaza and Offerman's deadpan humor, creating a memorable and entertaining spectacle for the viewers. Plaza even teased about a potential 'Parks and Rec'-'Game of Thrones' mash-up during the making of the commercial.

PepsiCo's Super Bowl Strategy

The dragon-riding commercial, set to run during the Super Bowl's first quarter, is part of a larger marketing strategy by PepsiCo to include celebrities and mascots in their advertising mix. This approach, proven to boost short-term sales and brand recognition, has however struggled to produce long-term results. Mountain Dew as a brand has been absent from the game since 2021, and this commercial marks its return. PepsiCo's larger Super Bowl ad campaign includes other brands like Starry and Doritos, indicating the company's ambition to create impactful, memorable ads that effectively promote their products.