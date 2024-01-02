Park Ridge Struggles to Meet State Affordable Housing Mandate

As the new year ushers in, the city of Park Ridge, Illinois, faces a significant task on its annual agenda: increasing its affordable housing stock to meet the state’s Affordable Housing Planning and Appeal Act. The act, designed to ensure that at least 10% of housing in any given municipality is affordable, is a hurdle Park Ridge has yet to completely overcome. Currently, the city’s affordable housing stands at a mere 8%, falling short of the mandated percentage.

Addressing the Housing Deficit

The path to compliance has been fraught with delays. Despite initial plans to have a strategy in place by January 2024, the city will not meet this deadline. In a bid to devise strategies to bolster affordable housing, the Park Ridge City Council convened meetings on November 6 and December 4. While a draft plan was anticipated to be tabled at a December 18 gathering, it was conspicuously absent from the meeting’s agenda.

Upcoming Milestones

Drew Awsumb, Director of Community Preservation and Development, has indicated that the city is not far from a draft document. The plan is to distribute this publicly before a meeting scheduled for January 22. This will be followed by an official public hearing, with the council expected to deliver their vote on the housing plan in February.

The State Act and Park Ridge

Park Ridge seeks to comply with the third objective of the state act, which necessitates submitting a comprehensive plan to the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The necessity for affordable housing in the city was notably underscored by a study discussed at a February 7 meeting. The study revealed that approximately 34% of renters in Park Ridge spend over 30% of their income on housing costs. This stark finding emphasizes the pressing need for more affordable housing options in the city.