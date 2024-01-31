Paris Baguette to Open First Central Ohio Location in Easton

Paris Baguette, the esteemed South Korean bakery cafe, is set to open its first-ever central Ohio location at 3969 Merchants Row in Easton. This significant move earmarks not only the brand's expansion in the region but also its second establishment in Ohio, following the successful launch of a Cincinnati storefront in 2022.

Delectable Offerings and In-House Baking

The fast-casual chain, renowned for its diverse array of products, caters to a broad spectrum of taste buds. From decadent cakes and artisanal bread to sumptuous pastries, hearty sandwiches, refreshing salads, and aromatic coffees, Paris Baguette assures a culinary experience like no other. Beyond its extensive menu, the brand also offers an impressive catering service, capable of elevating any event or gathering. Central to its business model and appeal is the in-house baking; a testament to the brand's commitment to freshness, quality, and innovation.

The new Paris Baguette location will breathe new life into a space previously occupied by the LemonShark Poke and Makai Grill, which ceased operations in February 2022. With an estimated opening date in September, the upcoming cafe will offer central Ohio residents a fresh alternative for their bakery and cafe needs.

Expansion Plans in Ohio

Paris Baguette's upcoming Easton location signifies the beginning of a larger expansion plan within Ohio. Currently, nine franchisees are scouting locations across the state, with four specifically targeting the greater Columbus area. This strategic growth is part of the brand's aim to broaden its footprint and cater to a larger demographic within the United States.

Famed for its unique and high-quality offerings, Paris Baguette was founded in 1986 in South Korea. It broke into the U.S. market in 2005 and has since grown exponentially. Presently, it operates over 4,000 stores globally, including 140 locations in the United States, spreading across 30 states.