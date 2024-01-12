en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur

In a harmonious blend of innovation and symbolism, French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has been chosen to craft the torch and cauldron for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His design vision, firmly rooted in the principles of equality and sustainability, has given birth to a torch that is as meaningful as it is aesthetically pleasing.

Designing the Torch: A Balance of Form and Meaning

The Olympic torch, an iconic emblem of the Games, has been reimagined by Lehanneur in an oblong shape, split into two perfectly symmetrical parts. Its construction, using recycled steel, reflects the environmentally conscious era we live in. The torch’s color, a fusion of gold, silver, and bronze, pays homage to the coveted Olympic medals that athletes strive for. With a height of 70 cm and a weight of 1.6 kg, the torch will be reproduced in 2,000 copies for the Olympic relay that begins its journey from Olympia, Greece, in May 2024.

The ‘Sacred Fire’ and The ‘Grail’

Emphasizing the ‘sacred fire’ concept, Lehanneur views the Olympic torch as more than a mere design object. It’s a symbol that transcends its physical form, a beacon that unites nations in the spirit of sportsmanship and shared humanity. In a similar vein, details about the cauldron, referred to as the ‘Grail,’ remain confidential, yet the designer hints that it will echo the torch’s significance, marking the ceremonial opening of the Games.

Inspiration and Philosophy

Lehanneur’s inspiration for the torch and cauldron design stems from a commitment to equality between the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as between male and female athletes. His design philosophy marries invisible technology with simple shapes and a tribute to nature. The undulations of the torch symbolize the Seine river, the lifeblood of Paris, seamlessly integrating the host city’s identity into the design.

A Visionary Designer

Lehanneur’s intelligence, perseverance, and global vision have led him to explore new frontiers in design. His work, deeply appreciated by prestigious institutions like the MoMA in New York and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, is a testament to his unique style and versatility. Apart from the Olympics, Lehanneur boasts a diverse portfolio that includes furniture, lighting, and installations. He has launched his own brand and plans to extend his footprint with a new base in New York.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Revolutionizing Mixology: The Arduino-Controlled Cocktail Maker
An innovative leap in the world of automated beverages, an Arduino-controlled cocktail maker, has recently taken shape. This revolutionary device integrates sophisticated sensors and actuators, enabling users to personalize their drinks with ease. Design and Construction The journey towards this innovation began with the crafting of a uniquely curved tower design, delicately incorporating internal holes
Revolutionizing Mixology: The Arduino-Controlled Cocktail Maker
Teyana Taylor Finds Strength in Faith Amid Divorce
20 mins ago
Teyana Taylor Finds Strength in Faith Amid Divorce
Carving a Peaceful Soundscape: Top Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds for Every Need
21 mins ago
Carving a Peaceful Soundscape: Top Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds for Every Need
Silvergate Fallbrook Debuts New Apartment Home Models for Modern Senior Living
5 mins ago
Silvergate Fallbrook Debuts New Apartment Home Models for Modern Senior Living
Jill Duggar Dillard Discusses Family Estrangement and Hopes for Reconciliation
15 mins ago
Jill Duggar Dillard Discusses Family Estrangement and Hopes for Reconciliation
Jill Dillard Reflects on Strained Relationship with Parents, Advocates for Mutual Respect
16 mins ago
Jill Dillard Reflects on Strained Relationship with Parents, Advocates for Mutual Respect
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
24 seconds
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
27 seconds
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
31 seconds
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
31 seconds
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
47 seconds
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
1 min
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
1 min
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
2 mins
Ballad Health System Unveils Automated Pharmacy Robots to Enhance Pharmaceutical Services
Democrats Reject GOP's Border Security Measures for Ukraine Aid
2 mins
Democrats Reject GOP's Border Security Measures for Ukraine Aid
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app