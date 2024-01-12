Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur

In a harmonious blend of innovation and symbolism, French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has been chosen to craft the torch and cauldron for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His design vision, firmly rooted in the principles of equality and sustainability, has given birth to a torch that is as meaningful as it is aesthetically pleasing.

Designing the Torch: A Balance of Form and Meaning

The Olympic torch, an iconic emblem of the Games, has been reimagined by Lehanneur in an oblong shape, split into two perfectly symmetrical parts. Its construction, using recycled steel, reflects the environmentally conscious era we live in. The torch’s color, a fusion of gold, silver, and bronze, pays homage to the coveted Olympic medals that athletes strive for. With a height of 70 cm and a weight of 1.6 kg, the torch will be reproduced in 2,000 copies for the Olympic relay that begins its journey from Olympia, Greece, in May 2024.

The ‘Sacred Fire’ and The ‘Grail’

Emphasizing the ‘sacred fire’ concept, Lehanneur views the Olympic torch as more than a mere design object. It’s a symbol that transcends its physical form, a beacon that unites nations in the spirit of sportsmanship and shared humanity. In a similar vein, details about the cauldron, referred to as the ‘Grail,’ remain confidential, yet the designer hints that it will echo the torch’s significance, marking the ceremonial opening of the Games.

Inspiration and Philosophy

Lehanneur’s inspiration for the torch and cauldron design stems from a commitment to equality between the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as between male and female athletes. His design philosophy marries invisible technology with simple shapes and a tribute to nature. The undulations of the torch symbolize the Seine river, the lifeblood of Paris, seamlessly integrating the host city’s identity into the design.

A Visionary Designer

Lehanneur’s intelligence, perseverance, and global vision have led him to explore new frontiers in design. His work, deeply appreciated by prestigious institutions like the MoMA in New York and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, is a testament to his unique style and versatility. Apart from the Olympics, Lehanneur boasts a diverse portfolio that includes furniture, lighting, and installations. He has launched his own brand and plans to extend his footprint with a new base in New York.