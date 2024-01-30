Paraglider's Ordeal Ends in Safe Rescue in Kota Kinabalu

On an otherwise ordinary Sunday, the rugged landscapes of Menggatal, Kota Kinabalu witnessed an unexpected drama. Fifty-year-old South Korean paraglider, Cha Woo Sung, found himself ensnared in a precarious situation after his paragliding adventure took a wayward turn. Cha, a seasoned paraglider, took off from the popular Kokol Hill, only to be swept off course by uncooperative winds and technical snags.

Against the Wind

The incident occurred on January 28, as the winds of fate blew against Cha's intended trajectory. The South Korean adventurer became entangled in a tree, suspended approximately 50 meters above the ground. The twist in his flight path left him hanging about a kilometer from his launch point, turning a day of leisure into a test of endurance.

Swift Rescue Operation

Alerted to the situation, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department sprung into action. A well-coordinated rescue team, dispatched from Lintas Fire Station, promptly arrived at the scene. Under the able leadership of station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi, the team devised and executed an efficient lowering method to rescue the stranded paraglider.

Endurance and Relief

Cha Woo Sung, trapped in the foliage for about 40 minutes, displayed remarkable resilience. His ordeal ended with the successful rescue operation, and he was brought to safety without any injuries - a testimony to both his fortitude and the efficiency of the rescue team.