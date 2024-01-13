Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court

The Sun Belt conference rivalry between the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles is set to ignite once more on January 13, 2024, at the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The Panthers, with an 8-7 season record, are stepping into the game on the back of a five-game home win streak, including a 77-70 victory over the Monarchs. The Eagles, however, are grappling with a struggling 2-14 season record, their latest defeat a 79-74 loss to the Thundering Herd.

Panthers and Eagles: Past and Present

Georgia State’s recent performance has been more impressive, with four wins in their previous five games. Moreover, they hold a historical edge over Georgia Southern, boasting seven wins in their last ten face-offs. The last game between these teams in February 2023 was a nail-biter, with Georgia State clinching a hard-earned 64-60 win.

Anticipation Builds for the Upcoming Match

The upcoming game is expected to be a contest of strength and skill, especially in the rebounding department. The Panthers average 39.1 rebounds per game, significantly higher than the Eagles’ 32.3. This matchup has the potential to be a turning point for both teams: Georgia Southern needs a victory to improve their record, while Georgia State aims to maintain their winning momentum.

Viewership and Predictions

Fans eager to catch the action can tune in on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET through the CBS Sports App or stream the game online. The match is projected to be intense with Georgia State favored to win with a projected final score of 80-71, according to computer predictions. The Panthers are also expected to cover the point spread of 7.5. However, the Eagles’ hunger for a win could make for an unpredictable game, setting the stage for a thrilling evening of college basketball.