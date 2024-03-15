Pandemic Drives Surge in Elite Golf Club Memberships, Clubs Eye Inclusive Future

The pandemic has reshaped the landscape of elite golf clubs, witnessing a notable surge in membership as prominent figures like Philip Lowe and Steve Waugh become regular fixtures. This shift has not only bolstered numbers, with nearly 10,000 new members joining in the last year alone, but has also prompted a rethink in club inclusivity and accessibility, potentially opening doors to a broader demographic.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Membership Growth

COVID-19, while halting many aspects of daily life, inadvertently served as the ultimate marketing campaign for golf. With restrictions limiting indoor activities, golf emerged as a viable outdoor pursuit, leading to a significant uptick in interest and participation. This resurgence has seen elite clubs such as NSW Golf Club and Bonnie Doon not just thrive but consider evolving their membership policies to accommodate the growing demand.

Shift Towards Inclusivity

Advertisment

The pandemic-induced boom in golf has led clubs to reassess their stance on exclusivity. Historically perceived as bastions of privilege and exclusivity, clubs are now recognizing the value in broadening their appeal. Initiatives like Royal Adelaide Golf Club's special category for those under 36 highlight this shift, aiming to attract younger players and reflect a more diverse membership base.

Challenges for Smaller Clubs

Despite the overall positive trend, smaller suburban clubs face uncertainty. Without the allure or resources of their more prestigious counterparts, these clubs struggle to compete, with some contemplating closure. This dichotomy underscores the broader challenges within the golf industry, balancing tradition with the need to adapt to a rapidly changing social and economic landscape.

The surge in golf club memberships during the pandemic has not only revived interest in the sport but also sparked a potentially transformative shift towards inclusivity and accessibility. As clubs navigate this new terrain, the future of golf appears both promising and inclusive, catering to a wider audience than ever before.